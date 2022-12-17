Overview

Dr. William Phelps II, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Phelps II works at WILLIAM L PHELPS MD in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.