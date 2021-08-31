See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. William Petry, MD

Emergency Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. William Petry, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Dr. Petry works at Practice in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Emergency Department
    211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Alcohol Withdrawal
Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Alcohol Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. William Petry, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • 1487031993
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Emergency Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Petry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

