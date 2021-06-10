Dr. William Petrucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Petrucci, MD
Overview
Dr. William Petrucci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Abington Medical Specialists1010 Horsham Rd Ste 214, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Has been exceptional, could not ask for better!
About Dr. William Petrucci, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1700871134
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrucci has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.