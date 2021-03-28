Overview

Dr. William Petrie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Three Rivers Hospital, Trousdale Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Petrie works at Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.