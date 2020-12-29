See All General Surgeons in Willoughby, OH
General Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Petraiuolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 (440) 602-6553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency

    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 29, 2020
    I had colon cancer a year ago September. Dr Petraiuolo, removed 16 inches of my colon. He was knowledgeable and explained in full detail the complicated procedure I was about to undergo. He insisted he was removing my tumor immediately. He resisted blood transfusions because of their complications. I had full confidence that he was the right surgeon for me. His bed side manor was like talking to a family member. I feel great, the cancer is gone, and have him to thank for his skills and care. I loved him and would highly recommend him to others. I would give him 10 stars if I could.
    Rita, Mentor Ohio, Sept. 2019 — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. William Petraiuolo, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1144336470
    Education & Certifications

    Mercy Hospital
    Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
    University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    General Surgery
