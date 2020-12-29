Dr. William Petraiuolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petraiuolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Petraiuolo, MD
Overview
Dr. William Petraiuolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 602-6553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petraiuolo?
I had colon cancer a year ago September. Dr Petraiuolo, removed 16 inches of my colon. He was knowledgeable and explained in full detail the complicated procedure I was about to undergo. He insisted he was removing my tumor immediately. He resisted blood transfusions because of their complications. I had full confidence that he was the right surgeon for me. His bed side manor was like talking to a family member. I feel great, the cancer is gone, and have him to thank for his skills and care. I loved him and would highly recommend him to others. I would give him 10 stars if I could.
About Dr. William Petraiuolo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1144336470
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petraiuolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petraiuolo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petraiuolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petraiuolo has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petraiuolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Petraiuolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petraiuolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petraiuolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petraiuolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.