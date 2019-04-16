Dr. William Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. William Peterson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Locations
Kidney Associates of Kansas City, PC6530 Troost Ave Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9648Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have found Dr Peterson to be very knowledgeable and very compassionate. He is the only Dr we've ever seen that will sit with you and explain your options on care (including medications) and review the side effects and risks so that you can make the best choice. We wish we could clone him, as we wish all Drs were as excellent!!
About Dr. William Peterson, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.