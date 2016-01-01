Dr. William Perry, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Perry, MB
Overview
Dr. William Perry, MB is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
About Dr. William Perry, MB
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1346801222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.