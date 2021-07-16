Dr. William Peper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Peper, MD
Overview
Dr. William Peper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Dr. Peper works at
Locations
W Richard Haskett Jr MD300 Richland West Cir Ste 2, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 751-1700
William A. Peper M.d. P.A.1000 W State Highway 6 Ste 420, Waco, TX 76712 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peper and his staff are very kind, professional and patient. His care for my mother has been superb . Dr Peper and his nurses took extra time making sure my mother was both informed and comfortable during her microphlebectomy procedures. His care and patience with my mother has been so appreciated . I highly recommend Dr Peper and his staff .
About Dr. William Peper, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952314908
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peper has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peper speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peper.
