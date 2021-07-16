Overview

Dr. William Peper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Peper works at William A Peper, M. D. Chest, Vein and Vascular Surgery in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.