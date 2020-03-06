Dr. William Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pearce, MD
Overview
Dr. William Pearce, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas87 Interstate 10 N Ste 103, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (800) 251-3407
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time to listen, then he explains in very simple terms.
About Dr. William Pearce, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1831457555
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
