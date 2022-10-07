Dr. William Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pearce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Pearce, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Pearce works at
Locations
1
Urology & Urologic Surgery1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 502, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 751-9577
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Pearce was outstanding. Had used him for a vasectomy many years prior, and when my PSA started climbing, I went in for an evaluation. This led to a biopsy and ultimately surgery to remove stage 1 cancer. The robotic surgery allows one to retain the nerves for full function following the prostatectomy. Dr. Pearce took the time to explain my options after my initial diagnosis, and then once again when my wife could be present. Nothing is perfect in life, but I felt I was well taken care of throughout the entire ordeal.
About Dr. William Pearce, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730293838
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
