Dr. William Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their residency with Southern Illinois University
Dr. Payne works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Dupage Ltd27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 410, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Fixed my very cut finger and did an outstanding job.
About Dr. William Payne, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1407062177
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
