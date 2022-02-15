Overview

Dr. William Paxton, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Paxton works at Georgia Nephrology in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.