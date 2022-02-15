Dr. William Paxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Paxton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Paxton, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Paxton works at
Locations
-
1
Centers for Orthopedic Rehab595 Hurricane Shoals Rd NW Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 645-7150
-
2
Pathgroup Labs LLC6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 208, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 645-7150
-
3
Snellville Dialysis2135 Main St E Ste 130, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paxton?
Where is Dr. Paxton? He has left Ga. Nephrology. ANYONE KNOW WHERE HE IS LOCATED NOW AS OF JAN, 2022. GREAT DOCTOR!
About Dr. William Paxton, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710942057
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paxton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paxton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paxton works at
Dr. Paxton has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paxton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paxton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.