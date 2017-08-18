Overview

Dr. William Paull, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Paull works at Piedmont Urgent Care in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.