Dr. William Paull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Paull, MD
Overview
Dr. William Paull, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Paull works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Dermatology PC7301 BLACKMON RD, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 320-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paull?
I saw Dr. Paull for the first time today in order to get a second opinion by another local dermatologist. This man did a great job and diagnosed my issue immediately whereas the other dermatologist was way off. I'm so grateful for his expertise, knowledge and humor expressed during my visit today. I highly recommend Dr. Paull!
About Dr. William Paull, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407936735
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- University Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School - M.D.
- Drake University - BA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paull works at
Dr. Paull has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.