Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Paul, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates2145 Highland Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
Always very helpful. Easy to get in and out usually always on time.??
About Dr. William Paul, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407831589
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.