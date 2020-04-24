Overview

Dr. William Parrish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg and Upmc Lititz.



Dr. Parrish works at Orthopedic Specialists Ctrl PA in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Middletown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.