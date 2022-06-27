Overview

Dr. William Parrish, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bremen, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Parrish works at Primary Care Of Bremen in Bremen, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.