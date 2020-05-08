Overview

Dr. William Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS, Kansas City, MO and Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.