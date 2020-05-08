Dr. William Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Medical Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6504Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor William Parker is my cancer doctor for my prostate. I did a nation wide search. Little did I know across town was KU CANCER CENTER. Through my primary was assigned a nurse navigated to Doctor Parker. From the onset Doctor Parker gave me the facts, the details and answered all my questions, and did so with compassion, respect, and truly cared. If your reading this you to probably have prostrate issues. Personally, I elected Robotic surgery. Everything Doctor Parker said he would do he did. "Billy Parker" is a Georgia boy, smart as a whip, and has the hands of a surgeon (they don't shake) he looks you in the eye, and actually "Cares". Doctor parker has a support staff that is beyond perfect. I applaud Doctor Parker, and staff they saved my life.
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Urology
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
