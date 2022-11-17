Overview

Dr. William Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Park works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.