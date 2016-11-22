Dr. William Parell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Parell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Parell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Parell works at
Locations
-
1
William M. Parell MD2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 103, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0494
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parell?
He is phenomenal with children and adults! He has exceptional bedside manor and i highly recommend him!
About Dr. William Parell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104814367
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parell works at
Dr. Parell has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.