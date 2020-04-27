Dr. William Outlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Outlaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Outlaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Locations
-
1
Eagle Gastroenterology1002 N Church St Ste 201, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 378-0713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-3241
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Outlaw?
Dr. Outlaw takes the time to get to know his patients and gives them first class care.
About Dr. William Outlaw, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346353315
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Outlaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Dr. Outlaw has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Outlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outlaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Outlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Outlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.