Overview

Dr. William O'Rourke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. O'Rourke works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

