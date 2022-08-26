Overview

Dr. William Oppat, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Karmanos Cancer Center and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.



Dr. Oppat works at Comprehensive Vascular and Endovascular Care, PC, Southfield, MI in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.