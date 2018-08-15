Dr. William Onwuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onwuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Onwuka, MD
Overview
Dr. William Onwuka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Onwuka works at
Locations
-
1
Dr.William Nduka Onwuka MD PC680 Broadway Ste 502, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (973) 278-2877
-
2
Looking Good Cosmetic Surgery177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (347) 836-6102
-
3
William Onwuka MD PC107 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-2212
-
4
Nduka William Onwuka Md Pc295 Broadway Ste 2, Paterson, NJ 07501 Directions (973) 345-9745
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onwuka?
Dr. Onwuka has the most amazing team i;n the office. They are very professional and treated me with a lot of respect and care. I highly recommend Dr. Onwuka, he does personalized your treatment.
About Dr. William Onwuka, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1437186590
Education & Certifications
- Met Hosp
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onwuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onwuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onwuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onwuka works at
Dr. Onwuka speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Onwuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onwuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onwuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onwuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.