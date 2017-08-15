Overview

Dr. William Ondo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Ondo works at C Eugene Carlton Jr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.