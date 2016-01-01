Overview

Dr. William Omlie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Omlie works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.