Dr. William Omlie, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (10)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Omlie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Omlie works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Surgical Consultants, P.A.
    6405 France Ave S Ste W440, Edina, MN 55435

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Omlie, MD

    General Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1518997782
    La State U Sch Med
    Hennepin County Medical Center
    University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omlie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Omlie works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN.

    Dr. Omlie has seen patients for Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Omlie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omlie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omlie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

