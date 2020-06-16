Dr. William O'Mara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Mara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William O'Mara, MD
Dr. William O'Mara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Southeast Texas Ear Nose Throat740 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
If your ever in the need for a good MD ( ENT) Dr. O’Mara is definitely the doctor you want to visit. He’s very passionate about his job and caring when it comes to his patients. He’s knowledgeable, personable and humorous. I can’t say enough good things about him, he’s the greatest.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Facial Plastic Surgery Center
- Tulane University Med School
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. O'Mara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Mara has seen patients for Ear Ache, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Mara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Mara.
