Dr. William Oktavec, MD
Overview
Dr. William Oktavec, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Oktavec works at
Locations
William J. Oktavec MD PA100 Whetstone Pl Ste 106, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (386) 447-3937
Eye Style Optical1240 Palm Coast Pkwy Sw, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-4210
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 826-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William J. Oktavec is an experienced, board certified ophthalmologist with outstanding, longtime and knowledgeable staff and optical dept. Referred by my GP and grateful for being a new patient.
About Dr. William Oktavec, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962448670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oktavec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oktavec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oktavec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oktavec works at
Dr. Oktavec has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oktavec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oktavec. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oktavec.
