Overview

Dr. William Oktavec, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Oktavec works at William J. Oktavec MD PA in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.