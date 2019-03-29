Dr. William Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Oh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. William Oh is a wonderful oncologist and human being who gives his patients all the time they need to ask their questions and provide them with detailed answers. He is knowledgeable, intelligent and compassionate.
- Dana Farber Canc Institute
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
