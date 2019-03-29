See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. William Oh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Oh, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Oh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Oh works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Prostate Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. William Oh is a wonderful oncologist and human being who gives his patients all the time they need to ask their questions and provide them with detailed answers. He is knowledgeable, intelligent and compassionate.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Oh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Oh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oh to family and friends

    Dr. Oh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Oh, MD.

    About Dr. William Oh, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225095581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Canc Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.