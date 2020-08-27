See All Neurologists in Media, PA
Dr. William O'Connor, MD

Neurology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William O'Connor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. O'Connor works at Center For Neuroscience in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A Thomas Ltd.
    1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2205, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 744-2960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Ataxia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 27, 2020
    Been seeing Dr. OConnor for 8 years. 3 nueros before. Not one with the knowledge or patience he has. Or determination to help figure out the issue and get you feeling better. Do you have to wait? Yes. Is it better then being herded in out of most Drs. Offices,not being heard,knowing they don't care? Absolutely.
    DKP — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. William O'Connor, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730132507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
