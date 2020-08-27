Dr. William O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. William O'Connor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
David A Thomas Ltd.1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 744-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. OConnor for 8 years. 3 nueros before. Not one with the knowledge or patience he has. Or determination to help figure out the issue and get you feeling better. Do you have to wait? Yes. Is it better then being herded in out of most Drs. Offices,not being heard,knowing they don't care? Absolutely.
About Dr. William O'Connor, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
