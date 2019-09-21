Overview

Dr. William O'Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at M Barry Siegel MD in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.