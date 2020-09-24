Overview

Dr. William Obana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Obana works at William G Obana MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.