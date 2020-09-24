Dr. William Obana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Obana, MD
Overview
Dr. William Obana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Obana works at
Locations
William G. Obana M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 410, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-9993
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Obana literally changed my life. I had gotten to the point where I was spending my days on the floor. Sitting was excruciating and walking was a challenge. I met with a few surgeons. Doctor Obana came highly recommended and was the most easy going and straight forward of all the surgeons I met. He said I would get most of my mobility back right after the surgery and did not need a brace (other doctors said I did). He was right with his surgery skills I was even off pain meds in 5 days. I have fully recovered and will forever be grateful to Dr. Obana.
About Dr. William Obana, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497738686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obana accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Obana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obana.
