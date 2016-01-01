See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Fergus Falls, MN
Dr. William Nyman, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Nyman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Fergus Falls, MN. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Nyman works at LAKE REGION HEALTHCARE WALKIN CLINIC in Fergus Falls, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Region Healthcare Walkin Clinic
    2311 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 739-6800
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CHI St Joseph's Health
    600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 732-4436
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lake Region Healthcare
    712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 736-8688
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. William Nyman, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427096767
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • La State U
Residency
  • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
