Dr. William Nyman, MD
Dr. William Nyman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Fergus Falls, MN. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Nyman works at
Locations
Lake Region Healthcare Walkin Clinic2311 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Directions (218) 739-6800Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
CHI St Joseph's Health600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions (218) 732-4436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake Region Healthcare712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Directions (218) 736-8688MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Dr. William Nyman, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1427096767
Education & Certifications
- La State U
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Nyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
