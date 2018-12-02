Dr. William Ntim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ntim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ntim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ntim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Ghana Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ntim is very kind and thorough. I feel very fortunate to have him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. William Ntim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043290794
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr|SUNY Health Sci Ctr|SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Brookdale Hosp and Med Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- U Ghana Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
