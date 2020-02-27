Dr. William Nowlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Nowlin, MD
Dr. William Nowlin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
William B. Nowlin, M.D.3000 N Market Ave Ste D, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 466-7764
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I have been a longtime patient with Dr. Nowlin. My care has involved multiple surgeries and on-going care. He is amazing. He is at the top of his field, and well respected among peers. He has a conservative approach, and doesn't rush to surgery unless it is necessary. He explains conditions and treatments thoroughly, and will take all the time needed with family member, as well. He no longer does surgery himself, but during my time as his patient he has been a surgical wizard. When I needed to go elsewhere for surgery, he helped me select the doctors and facility. The man knows everything. I may be biased because he literally saved my life, but I cannot recommend him highly enough.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Lsu College Med
- Bapt Med Ctrs
- Okla U Hlth Scis
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Northeastern University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Nowlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowlin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowlin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowlin.
