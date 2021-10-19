See All Dermatologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. William Notaro, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Notaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Notaro works at Dr. William Alfred Notaro Dermatology in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William A Notaro MD
    27 Hospital Ave Ste 406, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 790-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pharyngitis
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acne
Anemia
Arthritis
Boil
Breast Pain
Cold Sore
Diabetes Type 2
Dry Eyes
Gout
Limb Swelling
Lyme Disease
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Wonderful knowledgeable Physician- Easy to talk to and work with Great Office staff and easy parking
    — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. William Notaro, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144255332
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Notaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Notaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Notaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Notaro works at Dr. William Alfred Notaro Dermatology in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Notaro’s profile.

    Dr. Notaro has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Notaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

