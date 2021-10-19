Dr. William Notaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Notaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Notaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
William A Notaro MD27 Hospital Ave Ste 406, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 790-7585
- Danbury Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful knowledgeable Physician- Easy to talk to and work with Great Office staff and easy parking
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144255332
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Notaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Notaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Notaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Notaro has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Notaro speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Notaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notaro.
