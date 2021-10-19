Overview

Dr. William Notaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Notaro works at Dr. William Alfred Notaro Dermatology in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.