Dr. William Nicholson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Nicholson works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.