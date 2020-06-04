Dr. William Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Nicholson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Nicholson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
Lucia F Yumena MD2557 Mowry Ave Ste 33, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 745-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable, professional, and really listens to you.
About Dr. William Nicholson, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144381278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
