Dr. William Nicholas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Nicholas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Girard Medical Center and Labette Health.
Dr. Nicholas works at
Locations
-
1
Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute - 2nd Location3333 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5000
- 2 1902 S US Highway 59 Ste 202, Parsons, KS 67357 Directions (620) 421-5203
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Girard Medical Center
- Labette Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Nicholas, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356387484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
