Dr. William Nibley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Nibley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from The George Washington University and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Nibley works at
Locations
-
1
Idaho Cancer Center3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 563-4915Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Utah Cancer Specialists2965 W 3500 S Fl East 4, West Valley, UT 84119 Directions (435) 264-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Nibley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- The George Washington University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nibley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nibley accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nibley works at
Dr. Nibley has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nibley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
