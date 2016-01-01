Overview

Dr. William Ngo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Ngo works at WILLIAM L NGO DO in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.