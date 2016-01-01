See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. William Newsom, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Newsom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Dr. Newsom works at Eye Associates of Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Eye Associates of Gainesville
    2521 NW 41st St, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 389-0043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Newsom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891770491
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inst For Exptl U Bonn
    Residency
    • U Hosps-U Ia
    Internship
    • U Hosps-U Ia
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Newsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newsom works at Eye Associates of Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Newsom’s profile.

    Dr. Newsom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

