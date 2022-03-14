See All Oncologists in Beaufort, SC
Dr. William Newberry, MD

Oncology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Newberry, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beaufort, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC

Dr. Newberry works at Beaufort Memorial Oncology Specialists in Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Marginal Zone Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaufort Memorial Oncology Specialists
    989 Ribaut Rd Ste 310, Beaufort, SC 29902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 522-7350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 14, 2022
    Because of this man and his willingness to explore additional treatments above the “standards” set by the Mayo, I have the privilege to continue having my wife by my side each day. Without a doubt, the swift actions by Dr. Newberry and the entire team of physicians and nurses, are what said my wife from the cancer taking her. Thank you just isn’t enough, it’s impossible to put my gratitude into words. Who would think at just 32 my beautiful wife would be diagnosed with an aggressive form of triple negative breast cancer? Here we are, five years later and happily enjoying a cancer free life, all because of this man, his staff, and the entire team of physicians that worked diligently to ensure today would come!
    Paul Black — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. William Newberry, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1629148762
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Newberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newberry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newberry works at Beaufort Memorial Oncology Specialists in Beaufort, SC. View the full address on Dr. Newberry’s profile.

    Dr. Newberry has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Marginal Zone Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Newberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newberry.

