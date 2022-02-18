See All Spine Surgeons in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. William Neway III, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Neway III, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Broward Health North.

Dr. Neway III works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Excellent patient care. This Physician listens and works with you to prepare a treatment plan. Probably my favorite Ortho Doc in the past 40+ years.
    Fishingfool150 — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. William Neway III, DO

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1114125663
    Education & Certifications

    Yale University Med Ctr
    University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
    University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Orthopedics
