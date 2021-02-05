See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Arlington, TX
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Nesbitt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|UT Southwestern Medical Ctr

Dr. Nesbitt works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in Arlington, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 260, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-3046
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    8479 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-3052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City North Hills
  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Dr. William Nesbitt is my favorite surgeon with the best bed side manner. He explains everything and spends the time to explain every detail making sure you are comfortable. My husband passed away 2 months ago so I’m feeling vulnerable and he is very sensitive to that. Yesterday he performed a heart Ablation outpatient for AFIB. It couldn’t have gone any better I was home by 2:30 pm resting, no pain or side affects other than a sore throat from the anesthesia. God sent him to me after wearing a heart monitor showed my heart was pausing during AFIB. He had me come in immediately to talk about my options to fix it. I love how he got right to it even during the Covid Pandemic. He is an excellent Dr. Kathy Stallings Keller, TX
    Kathy Stallings — Feb 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Nesbitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386608370
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|UT Southwestern Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Med School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School|University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Nesbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nesbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nesbitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nesbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nesbitt has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesbitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesbitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

