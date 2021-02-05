Dr. William Nesbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nesbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Nesbitt, MD
Dr. William Nesbitt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|UT Southwestern Medical Ctr
Dr. Nesbitt works at
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 260, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (972) 480-3046
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia8479 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (972) 480-3052
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William Nesbitt is my favorite surgeon with the best bed side manner. He explains everything and spends the time to explain every detail making sure you are comfortable. My husband passed away 2 months ago so I’m feeling vulnerable and he is very sensitive to that. Yesterday he performed a heart Ablation outpatient for AFIB. It couldn’t have gone any better I was home by 2:30 pm resting, no pain or side affects other than a sore throat from the anesthesia. God sent him to me after wearing a heart monitor showed my heart was pausing during AFIB. He had me come in immediately to talk about my options to fix it. I love how he got right to it even during the Covid Pandemic. He is an excellent Dr. Kathy Stallings Keller, TX
About Dr. William Nesbitt, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1386608370
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|UT Southwestern Medical Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- University Of Texas Med School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School|University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nesbitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nesbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nesbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nesbitt works at
Dr. Nesbitt has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesbitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.