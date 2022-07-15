Dr. William Naso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Naso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Naso, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Naso works at
Locations
Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 673-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Naso, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811954035
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naso works at
Dr. Naso has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naso.
