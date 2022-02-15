Overview

Dr. William Nabors, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Nabors works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.