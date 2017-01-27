Dr. William Musser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Musser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Musser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Upmc Shadyside.
Bloomfield Pittsburgh Dialysis5171 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 683-2414
Pind Movement Disorders Clinic3471 5th Ave Ste 811, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-6600
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Upmc Shadyside
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Musser squeezed me in at very short notice (1 day) as I was just visiting Pittsburgh. He was very pleasant and thorough. I was in and out of his office in 20 minutes (I think this must be a record). He diagnosed me with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and gave me an Rx for a wrist guard. After wearing it 1 day I experienced ~80% reduction in symptoms. Outstanding! Thank you!
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063400208
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Albany Med Coll
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Vascular Neurology
