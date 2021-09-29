Dr. William Murzic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murzic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Murzic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Murzic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
New England Orthopedic Specialists4 Centennial Dr Ste 201, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions
Douglas E. Peterson LLC4 State Rd, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 774-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would recommend him. Personal and listened to my concerns. Knowledgeable, treated me quickly and successfully. Many thanks.
About Dr. William Murzic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265471353
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
