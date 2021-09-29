Overview

Dr. William Murzic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Murzic works at New England Orthopedic Specialists in Peabody, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.