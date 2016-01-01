Overview

Dr. William Murrill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Saint Elizabeth Hospital and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Murrill works at Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.