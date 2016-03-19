Overview

Dr. William Murray, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Murray works at Ruth Kamienicki DO in Novi, MI with other offices in Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cluster Headache, Immunization Administration and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.